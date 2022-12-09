Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset.

Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.

Proud Croatian Bill Belichick walked out to the practice field minutes after this game ended. His reaction: “How about that?” https://t.co/yD9SrjCt1P — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 9, 2022

Belichick has always been proud of his Croatian heritage. He made sure to highlight it when given the opportunity to do so by the NFL earlier in the season.

As for Croatia, they are headed to the semifinal to play the winner of Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands matchup. They’ll have a fighting chance either way, and Belichick will probably be paying some attention to the outcome.