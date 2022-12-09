 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick was very pleased with 1 big World Cup upset

December 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick during a game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was in a good mood Friday thanks to one major FIFA World Cup upset.

Croatia beat favored Brazil in a penalty shootout Friday, sending the nation to the World Cup semifinals for the second consecutive tournament. This was evidently a massive deal for Belichick, who arrived on the practice field after the end of the shootout in a chipper mood.

Belichick has always been proud of his Croatian heritage. He made sure to highlight it when given the opportunity to do so by the NFL earlier in the season.

As for Croatia, they are headed to the semifinal to play the winner of Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands matchup. They’ll have a fighting chance either way, and Belichick will probably be paying some attention to the outcome.

