Update surfaces on the Jeff Bezos-Seahawks links

Jeff Bezos apparently will not be expanding his history with the Seattle area.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman Bezos is not pursuing a purchase of the Seattle Seahawks, Dylan Byers of Puck reported this week. Bezos had been the subject of speculation in recent weeks about a possible run at the Seahawks given his ties to Seattle, Wash.

Now 62 years old, Bezos lived in Seattle for nearly 30 years and even founded Amazon from his garage in the Seattle area back in 1994. Meanwhile, the Seahawks, the reigning Super Bowl champions, just went up for sale.

The late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, purchased the Seahawks in 1997, and the team went into a trust after Allen’s death in 2018 (with Allen’s sister Jody taking over as the executor of Allen’s estate). But the Seahawks are now officially on the market, and the sale process is expected to last throughout the NFL offseason.

Bezos previously had interest in buying the NFL’s Washington Commanders back in 2023. But he ultimately chose not to bid on the Commanders before they were sold to a group led by businessman Josh Harris for a record price tag of $6.05 billion. With Bezos ultimately dropping out of the race to buy the Commanders, there was talk at the time that Bezos might end up pursuing the Seahawks instead.

Ultimately though, Bezos has decided not to make a run at the Seahawks either. There could still be the potential of the former world’s wealthiest man going for an NBA franchise somewhere down the line instead though.