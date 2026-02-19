Chargers make decision on 2 coaches after Mike McDaniel hire

The Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff will look much different in 2026.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens, and Greg Roman was fired as the team’s offensive coordinator following the playoff loss.

The Chargers then hired Mike McDaniel as the OC and Chris O’Leary as the DC, with some other assistants following Minter to Baltimore.

On Thursday, the Chargers made a big decision by retaining quarterbacks coach Shane Day and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Chargers plan to retain wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, per source.



Much change on offense with Mike McDaniel’s arrival but he will work with both coaches. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2026

Day interviewed for the Chargers OC job and he also interviewed for the OC role with the New York Giants. Instead, the Giants hired Roman.

Day was the QBs coach with the Chargers in 2021 and 2022 before going to the Houston Texans in 2023 and returning in 2024. Lal will enter his third season as the WRs coach in LA.

Day and Justin Herbert know each other very well, so keeping some continuity on the offensive staff is a smart move by Jim Harbaugh and McDaniel. Plus, McDaniel and Day worked together with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and 2020 before Day came to LA.

The Chargers also made waves by hiring former Dolphins and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase in an offensive assistant role despite a five-year hiatus from the NFL.