Report reveals Bill Belichick’s stance on coaching in 2025

Bill Belichick has taken on numerous media roles in the past several months, but the legendary coach’s stance on returning to the sideline next season reportedly has not changed.

Belichick still has interest in coaching in the NFL in 2025, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. The 72-year-old is expected to be selective, however, and is only eyeing the “right situations.”

Schefter also noted that multiple teams offered to hire Belichick in some sort prominent assistant role this offseason, with both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams having pursued the six-time Super Bowl champion as a defensive coordinator.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coach job after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. All indications were that he wanted to continue coaching, and that apparently has not changed.

Fans were stunned this week when Belichick joined social media, as he was never shy about his disdain for “Instaface” and other social media platforms he claimed to know nothing about. He has also taken on more media responsibilities than expected, but it is possible all of that could be temporary.

Belichick has 333 wins in his head coaching career (including postseason). That ranks second all time behind Don Shula’s 347. Belichick likely wants to pursue that record, but that does not mean he is going to take any job that is offered to him in the coming months.