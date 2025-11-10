Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR Keon Coleman gets called out for lack of effort

Keon Coleman taking the field
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. Copyright Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills suffered a surprisingly ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and one player is taking a lot of heat for it.

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was the subject of frustration among fans as he struggled to get separation on downfield routes in Sunday’s 30-13 loss to Miami. The problem is not new for Coleman, and has caused some questions to arise about his effort.

Asked Monday if Coleman has effort issues, coach Sean McDermott did not exactly say no.

“He knows if I’m not satisfied. Just like any player,” McDermott said. “It’s fair that you’re asking about it. I promise you, it gets addressed when it isn’t where it needs to be. There are times, like any player, where it’s exactly where it needs to be, and there’s times when it’s not, and we have to address it to get it where it needs to be. It’s been good at times, and other times, it can improve, for sure.”

McDermott is trying not to single Coleman out too much, but the coach probably does not have to issue reminders to every player on his roster. The fact that he suggested it was a relevant question makes it sound worse, too.

Coleman was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was targeted in part to replace Stefon Diggs in the Buffalo offense. He has shown flashes of talent, but the lack of speed has been an issue. His touchdown catch in Sunday’s loss was only his third of the season, and he has not really stepped up despite the Bills’ need for playmakers.

