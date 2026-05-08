Breece Hall offers touching comment after receiving big contract extension

The New York Jets gave Breece Hall a big contract extension, and the running back is looking to repay their faith in him.

The Jets and Hall have agreed on a contract extension that can be worth up to $45.75 million over three years. The deal makes him the third-highest paid running back in the NFL. According to reporter Connor Hughes, the deal is really for two years guaranteed at $29 million.

Sources: The contract for Breece Hall is really a two-year, fully-guaranteed $29m deal ($14.5m APY). The third year does not have any grantees in it, but with it, and incentives, the APY jumps.



Was important for the #Jets to get this done. They felt they were close before tag… pic.twitter.com/02WivSMt36 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 8, 2026

Although he has received his contract, Hall is not satisfied. He wants to prove that he is worth the money.

“Shoutout everyone in my corner. Lot of work left to do. God Bless,” Hall wrote in a post on X shortly after the news of his new contract was reported.

Hall then offered a touching comment as he reflected on his career journey.

“Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man,” Hall wrote.

Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man🙏🏾🤞🏾 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) May 8, 2026

Hall tore his ACL and meniscus during his rookie season with the Jets in 2022. He has played in 16 games in each of the last two seasons. Last season, he rushed for a career-high 1,065 yards along with four touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 350 yards.

Hall seemed a little bitter when he saw the money the Jets were spending this offseason. He’s probably a lot happier now that the money is coming his way.