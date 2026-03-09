Breece Hall takes shot at Jets’ spending

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has taken note of the team’s spending on the first day of legal tampering in free agency.

The Jets used the franchise tag on Hall after the two sides failed to agree to a long-term contract. That did not stop the organization from spending big to start free agency, as the team traded for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signed edge rushers Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare and linebacker Damario Davis to contracts. Fitzpatrick was signed to a $40 million extension, while the other three players signed for a combined $68 million.

That left Hall wondering when he might see some of that money.

“Damn we sure got a lot of money in Florham Park all these contracts dudes signing,” Hall wrote on X.

Hall is not upset that the Jets are spending money. He just wants to know why they were not willing to spend it on him. He did not seem particularly thrilled to get the franchise tag, which would pay him roughly $14.3 million. The fact that another back got $15 million a year on a long-term contract on the open market probably does not make him feel any better, either.

Hall totaled 1,415 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns last season. He was the subject of trade rumors during the campaign, and one has to wonder if he even has a long-term future with the Jets at this point.