Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna share personal news

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has had quite the offseason.

Purdy and his wife Jenna recently welcomed their first child. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram Monday announcing the news of their daughter’s arrival.

The baby’s name is Millie Joleen Purdy.

“Life just became a whole lot sweeter,” Jenna Purdy captioned the photo.

Purdy met his wife when they both attended Iowa State, where Brock was a star quarterback and Jenna played volleyball. The couple got married last offseason.

It has been an eventful offseason for Purdy, who also signed a 5-year, $265 million extension with the 49ers in May.

Purdy made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl that season. He is coming off a down year in 2024 in which he threw for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 49ers went 6-11 and missed the playoffs.