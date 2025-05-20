Adam Schefter shares surprising new info about Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers made a massive commitment to Brock Purdy last week, which officially put an end to any rumors about the quarterback potentially being traded. Even if the Niners were interested in that, there were apparently no suitors.

Purdy signed a 5-year, $265 million contract extension with the Niners on Friday that includes $181 million guaranteed. The 25-year-old also received a full no-trade clause as part of the deal.

While a team might try to acquire Purdy in the future, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during a Tuesday morning appearance on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio” that the 49ers did not receive any trade inquires this offseason.

“There were multiple meetings between the two sides and I think Brock Purdy’s initial asking price was north of $60 million. He was not gonna get $60 million. He was not gonna become the highest-paid quarterback in football. It didn’t fit into the 49ers’ salary structure,” Schefter said. “Also, there was the idea that at one point in time that maybe the 49ers would have listened to Brock Purdy trade offers. There were no trade offers that came in. There were no teams that really expressed interest.”

There were no trade offers that came in, no teams that showed interest in Brock Purdy for $65M/year.@AdamSchefter brought to you by @ZipRecruiter | Hour 3 via @espnpodcasts



🔊: https://t.co/jQvtwFeLqZ https://t.co/J59ugKblLJ pic.twitter.com/UHtmeD2xN6 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) May 20, 2025

Schefter said the lack of trade interest showed that Purdy’s value is greatest to the 49ers. That also factored into why Purdy did not have much leverage when seeking to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, though his new salary places him in the top five.

Purdy made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and led San Francisco to the Super Bowl that season. He is coming off a down year in 2024 in which he threw for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 49ers went 6-11 and missed the playoffs.

Many fans are skeptical that Purdy will live up to his huge new contract, but the 49ers clearly remain confident that the former Mr. Irrelevant is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan’s system.