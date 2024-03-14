Browns sign former top-10 pick

The Cleveland Browns have signed a former top-10 draft pick.

The Browns on Thursday signed linebacker Devin Bush to a 1-year deal.

Bush was the No. 10 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Michigan in 2019. He spent four seasons with the Steelers and then was signed by the Seahawks last year in free agency. Bush had 37 tackles in 13 games last season, while making 3 starts.

Bush had 109 tackles and 2 interceptions in his rookie season. But he suffered a torn ACL against the Browns in 2020, which knocked him out for the rest of that season. He’s looking to make his way back as a productive NFL linebacker.

Cleveland was No. 1 in the NFL last year in yards allowed per game. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was their leading tackler with 101 last season.