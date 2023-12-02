Browns WR suspended 6 games for personal conduct policy violation

A Cleveland Browns player is getting what essentially amounts to a symbolic suspension.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Friday that Browns receiver Michael Woods has been suspended for the final six games of the season due to an unspecified violation of the NFL personal conduct policy. The suspension reportedly stems from an incident involving Woods that took place last summer, but no further details were given.

Woods, 23, was Cleveland’s sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 202 overall). He made ten appearances for the team as a rookie, catching five passes for 45 yards and also seeing snaps on special teams.

As for this season, Woods hasn’t played at all for the Browns as he ruptured his Achilles during a workout in April and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. Thus, his six-game suspension doesn’t really mean a thing since Woods would not have played in those games anyway.

The former University of Oklahoma standout Woods is signed on his rookie contract with Cleveland through 2025. In any case though, Woods is not the first Browns player in recent memory to be suspended under the league’s personal conduct policy.