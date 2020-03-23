Bruce Arians shared funny plan for coaching Tom Brady

Bruce Arians has coached Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Palmer among other top quarterbacks during his 45-year coaching career. Arians is known for being able to get the most out of his quarterbacks, and now he’ll have the chance to coach Tom Brady.

So what is his plan for Brady? It’s a humorous but wise one.

Roethlisberger, who was coached by Arians as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator from 2007-2011, had an exchange with his former coach about Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I asked him what he’s going to do now that he’s coaching the GOAT,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook. “He texted right back, ‘Just stay out of his way.’”

Arians probably will do more coaching of Brady than that, but that gives you an idea of his mindset. He doesn’t have a huge ego and understands who he’s working with. He’s not out to prove something to Brady or to make Tom fit into his system. Knowing how the two of them operate, they will probably end up having a successful relationship. And when you look at Brady’s approach, everyone seems to be focused on success.