Budda Baker frustrated with key penalty call in loss to Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker committed a key penalty in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins that he clearly thinks was unfair.

Baker was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact while tackling Miami’s Mike Gesicki early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. The 15-yard penalty moved the ball from Miami’s 34-yard line to just about midfield, providing a key boost to what turned out to be a game-tying touchdown drive.

After the game, Baker took to social media to vent about the call, suggesting there was little he could have done to avoid what happened.

Hit him in the legs and it’s head to head… eyes to the thighs and wrap up.. I’m 5’10 he’s 6’4 — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) November 9, 2020

Baker actually has a point. He appeared to be going for a wrap-up tackle when Gesicki, not Baker, lowered his head first.

Pretty clear that #Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki initiated the contact that led to a 15-yard penalty on #AZCardinals safety Budda Baker. pic.twitter.com/5fUHW2keBt — Mason Kern (@MasonKernMedia) November 8, 2020

Plays like this always put defenders in a tough spot, and we’ve seen it lead to ejections this season. It’s also understandable how referees can get confused when they have to call that live.