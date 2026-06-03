Rams announce unique jersey offer following Myles Garrett trade

Any Los Angeles Rams fan who just purchased a Jared Verse jersey has a chance to exchange it.

After the Rams traded Verse for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett , the team announced that they are holding a free jersey exchange.

“If you bought a new Jared Verse jersey from the pop-up merch store at the Draft Block Party or at the Equipment Room since we launched our new uniforms in April 2026, you can exchange for another jersey of your choice for free,” per the official release.

On top of that, the Rams are offering a free exchange for any fan who bought a new Verse jersey within the past 90 days.

The Browns had been rumored to trade Garrett for quite some time, and the idea of landing Verse, who was the Rams’ first-round pick in 2024, was too good to pass up on top of the other picks in the deal.

Verse had become a key piece of the defense, so it was a tough pill to swallow for the Rams to move him.

Fans had high hopes for the young pass rusher, although landing Garrett is a big move towards their Super Bowl dreams.

Both Garrett and Verse are already getting acclimated to their new teams after the blockbuster trade.