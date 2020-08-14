Report: Cam Newton showing ‘exceedingly positive’ signs in Patriots camp

Cam Newton sounds ready to have a huge season for the New England Patriots, if reports are to be believed.

Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported Friday that he continues to hear “exceedingly positive” information about Newton out of Patriots’ camp, both physically and mentally. He went on to predict a major bounce-back season for the veteran quarterback, and expects New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to “unleash and unlock” Newton.

Newton is ostensibly in a competition for the starting job with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, but few expect anyone to beat him to the role. That’s especially true with Bill Belichick offering some rare public praise early on in camp.

Newton says he feels great. All indications are that he’s not lying. After an injury-riddled 2019, there are certainly reasons to believe that he could have a very big campaign ahead of him.