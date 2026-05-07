Larry Brown Sports

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Yankees outfielder leaves game on cart after crashing into the wall

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Jasson Dominguez holding a bat
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees saw a concerning injury take place early in the game on Thursday against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Jasson Dominguez, who was playing in his ninth game this season, crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. He then went down to the ground in pain and had to leave the field on a cart.

Dominguez was seen shaking his head and looking emotional while exiting the field in a cart in a tough scene for the Yankees and the young outfielder.

Dominguez was regarded as one of the Yankees’ star prospects, and he saw significant playing time in 2025.

Dominguez appeared in 123 regular-season games, hitting .257 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

Entering 2026, playing time looked scarce for Dominguez with the Yankees having a starting outfield of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger, and the team also added veteran Randall Grichuk in the offseason.

After Dominguez left the game, Bellinger moved to left field and Ryan McMahon moved to third base.

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