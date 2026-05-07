Yankees outfielder leaves game on cart after crashing into the wall

The New York Yankees saw a concerning injury take place early in the game on Thursday against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Jasson Dominguez, who was playing in his ninth game this season, crashed into the outfield wall after making a catch. He then went down to the ground in pain and had to leave the field on a cart.

Jasson Dominguez makes a tremendous catch but leaves the game on a cart after hitting the wall HARD



Ryan McMahon enters the game at 3B, Amed Rosario goes from 3B to RF and Cody Bellinger goes from RF to LF pic.twitter.com/OkaTwAUvtC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 7, 2026

Dominguez was seen shaking his head and looking emotional while exiting the field in a cart in a tough scene for the Yankees and the young outfielder.

Jasson Dominguez is emotional as he’s carted off the field 💔 pic.twitter.com/qWKioNxY7V — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 7, 2026

Dominguez was regarded as one of the Yankees’ star prospects, and he saw significant playing time in 2025.

Dominguez appeared in 123 regular-season games, hitting .257 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI.

Entering 2026, playing time looked scarce for Dominguez with the Yankees having a starting outfield of Aaron Judge , Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger , and the team also added veteran Randall Grichuk in the offseason.

After Dominguez left the game, Bellinger moved to left field and Ryan McMahon moved to third base.