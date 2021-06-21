Cardinals 1st-round pick Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to TMZ Sports that Collins was stopped at around 10:04 a.m. Sunday and arrested. Police allege he was going 76 MPH in a 35 MPH speed limit. He was booked and later released.

Police also issued a mugshot of the 22-year-old linebacker.

JUST IN: Police say Cardinals rookie LB Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday night for excessive speed and reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/DBkm7D4uM6 — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) June 21, 2021

Collins was the 16th overall pick in April’s draft. Neither the Cardinals nor the league have commented on the arrest, but it could open him up to NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy pending an investigation.