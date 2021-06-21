 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 21, 2021

Cardinals 1st-round pick Zaven Collins arrested for reckless driving

June 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Zaven Collins

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to TMZ Sports that Collins was stopped at around 10:04 a.m. Sunday and arrested. Police allege he was going 76 MPH in a 35 MPH speed limit. He was booked and later released.

Police also issued a mugshot of the 22-year-old linebacker.

Collins was the 16th overall pick in April’s draft. Neither the Cardinals nor the league have commented on the arrest, but it could open him up to NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy pending an investigation.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus