Thursday, October 22, 2020

Report: Carson Wentz impressing NFL executives

October 22, 2020
by Grey Papke

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles have taken a lot of heat for their poor record in 2020. One group, however, does not appear to be put off.

According to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, many executives around the league have come away impressed with Wentz’s recent play. One even said he was playing like he did prior to his 2017 ACL injury.

The Eagles are just 1-4-1, and Wentz has thrown nine interceptions to eight touchdowns this year, so perhaps we should pull back on the praise. Still, given the 27-year-old has never hit those lofty heights of 2017 ever since, evaluators are looking for anything to go with his unquestioned physical tools.

There was actually some pressure to bench Wentz earlier in the season. While that has died down, he still has a way to go in terms of being regarded as a high-quality NFL starting quarterback.

