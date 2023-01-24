Report: Chargers eyeing notable coach from Rams

Two years after hiring head coach Brandon Staley away from their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers could be at it again.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job. Rapoport adds that Robinson, who currently serves as QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, has an interview request from the Baltimore Ravens as well.

Robinson, 36, was hired by the Rams in 2019 after Zac Taylor left the team to become head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. He started as an assistant QB coach but worked his way up the ranks and was part of the coaching staff when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. While the team struggled on offense in 2022, Robinson remains a highly-regarded assistant on Sean McVay’s staff.

The Chargers just made some big changes to their offensive staff after their humiliating collapse against Jacksonville in the wild-card round. Robinson might also have an advantage in that Staley, who will remain Chargers head coach and was previously the defensive coordinator for the Rams, is highly familiar with him.