Chargers bringing in 2-time Super Bowl champion to boost offense

The Los Angeles Chargers are adding a player who just won it all with the team across town.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Chargers are signing veteran running back Sony Michel. The 27-year-old had signed with the Miami Dolphins in May but was just released earlier this week.

Despite only entering the league in 2018, Michel already has plenty of hardware. He won Super LVI last season with the Los Angeles Rams and also won Super Bowl LIII three years prior to that as a member of the New England Patriots. Michel appeared in all 17 games for the Rams in 2021, rushing for 845 yards and four touchdowns (while also adding 128 yards and another touchdown as a receiver). He played in all four of the Rams’ postseason games as well.

With the Chargers, Michel should be a nice change-of-pace back behind bellcow Austin Ekeler and backup Joshua Kelley. That is one of many different reasons to be excited about the Chargers offense in 2022.