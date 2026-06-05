Chicago Mayor admits leaving Bears-Packers game early amid stadium push

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently highlighted the challenges of Soldier Field traffic during a radio appearance on 104.3 The Score, where he is advocating for the Chicago Bears to remain in the city on the lakefront.

In explaining the difficulties of game-day logistics, Johnson revealed that he departed a Bears versus Green Bay Packers matchup early to avoid congestion.

“Getting in and out of Soldier Field is an absolute nightmare. Let me tell you how bad it is. Bears versus Packers, I’m at the game, we’re losing. I decide to leave to beat the traffic. Before I get out of the footprint, the Bears come back to win,” Johnson said, via the Chicago Tribune. “The ingress, egress part, that’s what we need to fix.

The comment has drawn scrutiny, as true fans often pride themselves on staying until the final whistle, especially in high-stakes contests against divisional foes like the Packers. Leaving early, even for practical reasons, can raise questions about the depth of one’s commitment to the team.

This admission arrives at a pivotal moment as the Bears evaluate future stadium options, including potential sites in Arlington Heights or Hammond, Indiana, while Johnson pushes to retain the franchise within Chicago.

Soldier Field’s accessibility issues have long been a point of discussion, underscoring broader infrastructure concerns in efforts to keep the Bears in Illinois.

The mayor’s remarks have sparked online reactions, emphasizing the passion Chicagoans hold for their Bears. Loyal fandom typically means enduring the full experience, traffic included.