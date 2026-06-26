Joey Bosa is reportedly considering retirement

Joey Bosa remains unsigned with the calendar about to turn over to July, and it might stay that way.

In the latest edition of his podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested that Bosa has likely played his final NFL down and will retire. He cold, however, be enticed to return in the perfect situation.

“Joey Bosa has made so much money in his career that I think some people have wondered whether we will see him play in the NFL again. I think it is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said. “Could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely. But the fact of the matter is, I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would’ve happened already. I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would’ve happened already.”

Bosa has been heavily linked to the Niners, largely due to the presence of his brother Nick. Nick, however, recently suggested that his brother is more worried about his golf game than he is the NFL right now.

Bosa turns 31 in July, but does have the wear and tear of 10 NFL seasons under his belt. He spent last year with the Buffalo Bills , where he collected five sacks in 15 games.