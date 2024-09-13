Chiefs get tough injury news with Hollywood Brown

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was unable to make his Kansas City Chiefs debut last week because of a shoulder injury, and there is now a legitimate chance he may not play at all for the team in 2024.

Brown will undergo surgery to repair a dislocated sternoclavicular joint in his shoulder, according to Jordan Schultz. The Chiefs are placing Brown on injured reserve, which means he will be out a minimum of four weeks.

Sources: The #Chiefs are placing WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on IR, and he will undergo surgery to repair his dislocated SC joint. After multiple imaging studies, it was determined that, although Hollywood felt better, his injury was not healing correctly. Without corrective… pic.twitter.com/xtRRMvmseq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 13, 2024

James Palmer of Bleacher Report added that there is concern Brown may miss the entire season.

As @Schultz_Report stated, #chiefs WR Hollywood Brown is heading to IR as he'll undergo surgery to repair his dislocated SC joint. My understanding is there really isn't any timeline at this point for a return. There is a real concern Brown could miss the season per sources. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2024

Brown got hurt on the very first play of the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The speedy wideout caught a pass over the middle of the field and landed hard on his left shoulder. He exited the game, and the Chiefs later announced that Brown had been taken to a local hospital.

Though he was quickly released from the hospital, one report said Brown could be out 4-6 weeks. Further testing has determined that the injury is more serious than initially believed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a 1-year deal in free agency. Kansas City was hoping for a bounce-back year from the 27-year-old after he had a career-low 574 yards and 4 touchdowns across 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Brown likely could have signed a longer deal with another team in free agency, but one simple text message from Andy Reid was partly what swayed the wideout to choose Kansas City.