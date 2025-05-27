Colts unveil patch they will wear to honor Jim Irsay

The Indianapolis Colts will honor their late owner Jim Irsay in a variety of ways throughout the 2025 season, and the team has unveiled a jersey patch that is part of the plan.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that players will wear a black jersey patch this season that features Irsay’s initials and signature. Irsay had a well-known signature that had a smiley face inside a horseshoe.

Here is what the patch will look like:

I love this patch pic.twitter.com/DZqOOUlrjB — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) May 27, 2025

The Colts also shared a tribute video to Irsay on Tuesday:

Irsay died on Wednesday at the age of 65. His death came as a shock, as he had been active on social media hours prior.

Irsay inherited the Colts from his father Robert, who had acquired the franchise in 1972. Robert moved the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis, and put son Jim in charge as general manager in 1984. Jim became the team’s owner in 1997 following the death of his father.

Some of the most important figures in Colts franchise history have issued statements expressing their love for Irsay, and that will likely continue throughout the upcoming season. The jersey patches are a nice touch from the team.