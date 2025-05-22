Tony Dungy reacts to Jim Irsay’s death with social media post

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday at the age of 65, and the coach who helped bring Irsay his only Super Bowl win has shared his reaction to the news.

Former Colts head coach Tony Dungy said in a social media post on Thursday that he was devastated to learn of Irsay’s death. Dungy called Irsay “one of the kindest, most compassionate people I have ever known.”

“When I got the news last night that Jim Irsay had passed away in his sleep it was devastating to me. The Bible says in many places that tomorrow is not promised to us but I wasn’t ready for this. Jim was one of the kindest, most compassionate people I have ever known,” Dungy wrote on X. “He was awesome to me and my family. He was a blessing to his players and staff. But more than that he had a heart for people and for the city of Indianapolis. He loved people and did so many things for others — more things than you could imagine. I miss him already. He was a special man and I couldn’t have worked for a better owner.”

Dungy was the head coach of the Colts from 2002-2008, which was during Peyton Manning’s prime with team. Dungy helped lead Indy to the playoffs in all seven seasons. The Colts won the Super Bowl in 2006, and that was Irsay’s lone championship as owner of the franchise.

Manning also issued a heartfelt statement after receiving news that Irsay had died.

Irsay inherited the Colts from his father Robert, who had acquired the franchise in 1972. Robert moved the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis, and put son Jim in charge as general manager in 1984. Jim became the team’s owner in 1997 following the death of his father.

The tributes from Dungy, Manning and others show just how well-liked Irsay was as a person.