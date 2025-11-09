Lions appear to have made a significant coaching change

The Detroit Lions appear to have made a significant change to the responsibilities of their coaching staff for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Head coach Dan Campbell appeared to be calling offensive plays for the Lions on Sunday. That is a shift, as offensive coordinator John Morton had been handling playcalling duties before.

Mika Garafolo of NFL Network noted there had been signs of a “disconnect” between Morton and the players, which presumably prompted the change.

Campbell had hinted at a potential change during the week, though had not confirmed it.

#Lions up 7-0. Dan Campbell last week on the offense: “I've got a million ideas. And I believe it’s going to work this week. And if it doesn’t, then I’ve got another idea. I’ve got plenty. We’ll get this thing going.” Campbell seemingly calling plays and it’s working so far. https://t.co/Hs62qejDiD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2025

Campbell has called plays in the past, so this is not completely new. It is a bad sign for Morton, who was just hired as offensive coordinator during the offseason after Ben Johnson left to coach the Chicago Bears.

The Lions offense has not been bad, but has been much more inconsistent this season. The trick plays the team is known for have still shown up at times, but an element of explosiveness has been missing.

The change raises questions about Morton’s future as offensive coordinator after just eight games, but the Lions have championship aspirations. Campbell clearly felt it was time to shake things up, and with 14 first quarter points, the initial returns have been good.