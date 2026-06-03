Jets cut kicker just one week after signing him

Younghoe Koo just continues to make his way around the NFL, and now his short time with the New York Jets has come to an end.

The Jets signed Koo on May 28, but the team announced on Wednesday that they have released Koo and signed veteran Jason Sanders .

The Jets are waiving K Younghoe Koo and signing K Jason Sanders, per source.



Would expect it to be Sanders vs Cade York from here on out. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 3, 2026

Koo began his career in 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers , although he played just four games before being waived. Koo then signed with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) league.

Koo then signed with the New England Patriots in October 2019 after the AAF ended, although he was released by New England not even two weeks later.

Koo then spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons , and that is where things turned around for him. Koo played in 89 games with the Falcons, going 178-of-205 on field goal attempts and making the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Koo played just one game for Atlanta in 2025 before being released, and he played five games with the New York Giants . Unfortunately, he went viral after a botched kick where he missed the ball completely and hit the turf.

Not even three weeks later, the Giants moved on from Koo.

So, it has been quite the whirlwind for Koo lately, and he is now a free agent once again after signing a deal at the end of May.