Daniel Carlson shares crazy story of issue he played through against Cowboys

Daniel Carlson was the hero for the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, but apparently it took a lot for him to even get onto the field at all.

The Raiders kicker had his best game of the year against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, going 5-for-5 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. One of those field goals was the game-winner for Las Vegas in overtime.

After the win, Carlson told reporters that he had food poisoning on Monday, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Carlson added that he told coaches he was ready to wear “adult diapers if need be.”

The fact that Carlson was ready to kick with a literal full diaper is already absurd. But the fact that Carlson played through the issue to go 8-for-8 on kicks, including the game-winner, is incomprehensible.

That, my friends, is what you call a winning mentality. Perhaps this fellow athlete could learn a thing or two from Carlson.