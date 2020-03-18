Dante Fowler to sign three-year, $48 million deal with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got disappointing production from pass-rusher Vic Beasley over the past three seasons, which is why they let him leave in free agency to sign with the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. However, they are replacing him with a player they hope will make a huge difference in 2020 and beyond.

The Falcons have agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., according to multiple reports.

Fowler made a big impact in his first full season with the Los Angeles Rams last year, recording 11.5 sacks. Beasley made a name for himself when he led the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2016, but he had eight sacks last season and 10 combined between the previous two. Fowler is also three years younger, so you can understand why Atlanta felt he was a better investment.

Fowler should provide the Falcons with a much-needed boost along their defensive front.