DeAndre Hopkins seems to change mind about wanting trade

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and DeAndre Hopkins remains a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The star wide receiver insists he is perfectly fine with that.

Hopkins shared a video on Instagram live Monday that showed him back in Arizona. He said he has seen Cardinals fans telling him to stay with the team but claimed he never said he wanted to leave.

.@DeAndreHopkins back in the Valley… "I see everybody telling me to stay.. who said I want to go? Who said I wanted to leave? I’m out here working baby.” @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/4cVvFTncsT — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 1, 2023

“I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I want to go? Who said I wanted to leave?” Hopkins asked. “I’m out here working, baby.”

It seems awfully convenient that Hopkins waited until after the draft to directly address the trade rumors. What likely happened is that the Cardinals shopped Hopkins and could not find anyone that was willing to meet their asking price. That is not a surprise considering Hopkins has a $30.7 million cap hit for 2023 and $26.2 million cap hit in 2024.

Hopkins had plenty of chances to say he wanted to remain with the Cardinals. Instead, he had no problem rattling off other teams that he would like to play for. Now that is does not seem like Arizona is going to trade him, his tune has changed.