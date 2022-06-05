Deshaun Watson’s lawyer drops hint about NFL investigation

Deshaun Watson’s attorney has been involved in the NFL’s investigation of the Cleveland Browns quarterback, and may have dropped a hint regarding the potential outcome of that investigation.

Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin told Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today that the league has interviewed Watson for a total of four days as they investigate sexual assault allegations in relation to the league’s personal conduct policy. Hardin said the NFL engaged in “a hell of a detailed investigation,” but seemed to hint that there was a good chance its findings would not favor the quarterback.

“I don’t want to extoll on how detailed their investigation has been in case when they make their mind up that we seriously object — which I think there may be a very good possibility of that — but we just don’t know,” Hardin said.

This won’t change the NFL’s findings, but one has to wonder if this helps given Hardin’s recent PR efforts. It does sound as if Watson’s camp is expecting some sort of suspension, though details are few.

The NFL has also hinted that the Watson investigation is close to a conclusion. In all likelihood, everyone involved would like to know the outcome before the start of the season.