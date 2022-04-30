Vikings guest picker gets roasted on social media over long monologue

The NFL’s practice of bringing in high-profile guests to announce draft picks in the second round backfired on them a bit Friday.

The Minnesota Vikings’ second round pick was announced by Ed Marinaro, a former Vikings draft pick who went on to have a successful acting career. Marinaro decided to vamp a bit on stage, speaking for over two minutes before announcing the pick. He went on for so long, in fact, that a producer had to come out on stage and tell him to read the card.

Naturally, the internet had a lot of thoughts about Marinaro’s little routine.

Welp. Ed Marinaro got the most out of what will be his one and only appearance at the NFL Draft. #lemmetellyouaboutthetime … — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) April 29, 2022

They need an orchestra for Ed Marinaro. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 29, 2022

*Ed Marinaro announcing a super important NFL Draft pick* Ed Marinaro: “So what’s the deal with airlines?” #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/edAPEkKWUv — Caleb (@VolsAndDraft) April 30, 2022

Ed Marinaro announcing this pick: pic.twitter.com/wDfJ8rAecv — Corey (@xhawkdaddy) April 29, 2022

72-year old Ed Marinaro, Hill Street Blues star, holding the NFL Draft hostage as organizers freak out over his rambling, is something I didn’t realize I needed so badly. — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 30, 2022

Even the NFL could not help but make reference to the weirdness.

That was an experience. 😅 — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

Most guest pickers stick to the script and only drop a line or two. Sometimes they even stage some pretty inspirational moments. Marinaro clearly did not get the memo, and it’s safe to say he won’t be asked back again in the future.