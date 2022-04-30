 Skip to main content
Vikings guest picker gets roasted on social media over long monologue

April 29, 2022
by Grey Papke

Ed Marinaro Vikings pick

The NFL’s practice of bringing in high-profile guests to announce draft picks in the second round backfired on them a bit Friday.

The Minnesota Vikings’ second round pick was announced by Ed Marinaro, a former Vikings draft pick who went on to have a successful acting career. Marinaro decided to vamp a bit on stage, speaking for over two minutes before announcing the pick. He went on for so long, in fact, that a producer had to come out on stage and tell him to read the card.

Naturally, the internet had a lot of thoughts about Marinaro’s little routine.

Even the NFL could not help but make reference to the weirdness.

Most guest pickers stick to the script and only drop a line or two. Sometimes they even stage some pretty inspirational moments. Marinaro clearly did not get the memo, and it’s safe to say he won’t be asked back again in the future.

