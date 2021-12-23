ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky goes off over Matthew Stafford Pro Bowl snub

Matthew Stafford was arguably the biggest Pro Bowl snub at the quarterback position this year, and one NFL analyst is outraged that the Los Angeles Rams star was not given the nod over Kyler Murray.

During Thursday’s edition of “First Take,” ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said he is downright baffled that Murray was voted to the Pro Bowl over Stafford. He cited the fact that Stafford is ahead of Murray in most major statistical categories. Orlovsky also said he feels Stafford is more valuable to his team, as the Arizona Cardinals went 2-1 while Murray missed time with an injury.

“Matthew Stafford not being in the Pro Bowl and Kyler Murray making it is STUPID!” —@danorlovsky7 😳 pic.twitter.com/halmtxGll2 — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2021

“Matthew Stafford’s second in the NFL in touchdowns with 35 behind Tom Brady. Kyler’s like 17th in touchdowns. Matthew’s thrown for 300 yards per game, Kyler’s thrown for 275. The numbers (for Stafford) are just so much better,” Orlovsky said. “I can’t understand for the life of me how Stafford’s not in the Pro Bowl. We’re talking about a guy that, right now, is top five in basically everything at that position.

Orlovsky certainly is not alone. Plenty of people feel Stafford should have made it. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were easy choices, but an argument can easily be made for Stafford over Murray.

Snubs are a given with the Pro Bowl. We already saw one player’s wife rip the voting system, and it would not be a surprise if Stafford feels he was overlooked as well. His teammates almost certainly feel that way.