Falcons star asks important question after team adds Kirk Cousins

March 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kyle Pitts holds the ball

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass during warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts asked an important question after the team agreed to sign Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has agreed to a 4-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, we learned on Monday. The addition of Cousins should give the Falcons their most steady quarterback play since Matt Ryan’s prime years.

Pitts, a Pro Bowl tight end for the team, is probably pretty hyped about the signing. But he wants to know one thing: what will happen with jersey No. 8?

“Who gets to keep 8?” Pitts asked in a post shared to his X account Monday.

Pitts has worn jersey No. 8 for the Falcons since being drafted 4th overall by the team out of Florida in 2021. He had a big rookie season with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, resulting in a Pro Bowl selection. Pitts was limited to 10 games in 2022 and then had 53 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns last season while battling injuries.

He may not be happy about likely losing No. 8 to the new $180 million quarterback, but having an offseason to recover, and being able to play with Cousins, will likely result in a bounceback season for Pitts. He’ll probably be just fine with that.

