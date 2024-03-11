Falcons star asks important question after team adds Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons star Kyle Pitts asked an important question after the team agreed to sign Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has agreed to a 4-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, we learned on Monday. The addition of Cousins should give the Falcons their most steady quarterback play since Matt Ryan’s prime years.

Pitts, a Pro Bowl tight end for the team, is probably pretty hyped about the signing. But he wants to know one thing: what will happen with jersey No. 8?

“Who gets to keep 8?” Pitts asked in a post shared to his X account Monday.

Pitts has worn jersey No. 8 for the Falcons since being drafted 4th overall by the team out of Florida in 2021. He had a big rookie season with 68 catches for 1,026 yards, resulting in a Pro Bowl selection. Pitts was limited to 10 games in 2022 and then had 53 catches for 667 yards and 3 touchdowns last season while battling injuries.

He may not be happy about likely losing No. 8 to the new $180 million quarterback, but having an offseason to recover, and being able to play with Cousins, will likely result in a bounceback season for Pitts. He’ll probably be just fine with that.