Fans are piling on Steelers’ ‘hideous’ throwback uniforms

The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably not going to win any awards for the throwback uniform they debuted on Sunday night.

The Steelers rocked an alternate jersey design against the Green Bay Packers that paid homage to the team’s first-ever uniforms from their inaugural 1933 NFL season. The threads paired a bright-yellow-and-black top with nude-colored pants and yellow high socks.

The Steelers have officially unveiled their alternate uniforms for this season



Thoughts? 🤔🤔🤔#NFL #Steelers pic.twitter.com/K7arjLYANK — The Standard (@TheStandard412) July 21, 2025

Here’s a look at them in action during Sunday’s game.

Several fans took to social media to express their dislike for the uniforms. Some saw the similarities to traditional mustard bottles, while others felt like the khaki pants made the players look like they were half-naked.

The Steeler uniforms are hideous. Yellow on nude on yellow. 🤮 What blind committee authorized this atrocity? 🙈 pic.twitter.com/wGytFDu18K — Daniel Archer (@archerdan) October 26, 2025

The Steelers are looking like a jar of fancy mustard in these uniforms pic.twitter.com/ePrWpm7yHX — Cliff Hansby (@CliffJazzby) October 27, 2025

Whoever decided the Steelers pants should be khaki for this uniform should be fired…they look like they’re running around PANTLESS — Kylee (@CallMe_Kylee) October 27, 2025

Others took it a step further, dubbing the Steelers’ throwback jerseys among the worst uniforms in history.

I challenge someone to show me any NFL uniform in history worse than these Steelers uniforms, because these just might take the crown as the worst of all time. 🤮 #NFL #SNF pic.twitter.com/z9SXnODpGg — Andrew Mott (@Andrew2True) October 27, 2025

This has to be the Worst uniform in the history of the sport, no? #Steelers pic.twitter.com/FZHpACfNFJ — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) October 26, 2025

Uniforms aside, the Steelers have exceeded expectations so far this season. Pittsburgh entered Sunday’s contest against the Packers with a 4-2 record, placing them atop an injury-ravaged AFC North.

