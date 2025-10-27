Larry Brown Sports

Fans are piling on Steelers’ ‘hideous’ throwback uniforms

by
Aaron Rodgers wearing a Steelers 1933 throwback uniform

The Pittsburgh Steelers are probably not going to win any awards for the throwback uniform they debuted on Sunday night.

The Steelers rocked an alternate jersey design against the Green Bay Packers that paid homage to the team’s first-ever uniforms from their inaugural 1933 NFL season. The threads paired a bright-yellow-and-black top with nude-colored pants and yellow high socks.

Here’s a look at them in action during Sunday’s game.

Several fans took to social media to express their dislike for the uniforms. Some saw the similarities to traditional mustard bottles, while others felt like the khaki pants made the players look like they were half-naked.

Others took it a step further, dubbing the Steelers’ throwback jerseys among the worst uniforms in history.

Uniforms aside, the Steelers have exceeded expectations so far this season. Pittsburgh entered Sunday’s contest against the Packers with a 4-2 record, placing them atop an injury-ravaged AFC North.

The Steelers are already considering another year with Aaron Rodgers as the team’s starting quarterback. As long as Rodgers continues to pile on wins, fans probably won’t care too much about what sort of uniforms the team has on.

.

