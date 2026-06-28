Fernando Mendoza gets brutally honest about donating to Indiana

Fernando Mendoza had a pretty blunt answer about whether he intends to contribute to Indiana’s NIL fund once he gets his hands on his NFL money.

Mendoza was asked during an interview with Front Office Sports whether he has any plans to contribute to Indiana’s NIL fund. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback made it clear that is not part of his plans right now, and he has other ventures he wants to financially support.

“I haven’t even signed my Raiders contract yet,” Mendoza said. “I’m definitely going to consider it in the future, but as of now, I’m just trying to focus on Raiders football. I did give a donation to the University of Miami for their part in trying to fight MS. That’s a cause that’s a little bit more dear to my heart than the transfer portal.”

Fernando Mendoza tells FOS he doesn't plan to donate to Indiana's NIL fund any time soon.



Mendoza said he instead has given back to the University of Miami in their efforts to fight multiple sclerosis—"a cause that's a little bit more dear to my heart." pic.twitter.com/tBi5eLxBfn — Front Office Sports News (@FOS_News_) June 28, 2026

There’s nothing wrong with Mendoza’s answer, particularly since his mother has multiple sclerosis. Plus, as he said, he has yet to formally sign his rookie deal. Clearly, Mendoza would rather focus on charitable giving than trying to bolster Indiana’s recruiting.

The Hoosiers will be perfectly fine, so it seems, as long as Curt Cignetti is in charge. Plus, while they may not have Mendoza’s backing, the school’s NIL fund is being funded by some other wealthy donors that will ensure the team has all the resources it needs.