Former Vikings DB Ronyell Whitaker dies at 46

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive back Ronyell Whitaker has died.

The three-year NFL veteran died Sunday, his family confirmed in a statement posted by the team. He was 46. The family commemorated Whitaker’s football career, before emphasizing he was more than just what he did on the field.

“While many knew him for his athletic accomplishments, those closest to him knew him best for his generous heart, unwavering loyalty and deep love for his family. He was a protector, a mentor and a source of strength and laughter to all who had the blessing of knowing him.”

Whitaker played just three seasons in the NFL after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech. He first signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 and played four games across his lone season with the team. He tallied 12 total tackles with one tackle for a loss.

Minnesota took a chance on Whitaker three years later. The 5’9″ cornerback suited up for 27 games as a Viking from 2006 to 2007, recording 31 tackles during that span. Whitaker later signed with the Detroit Lions but never took the field for the team.

Whitaker spent a few years in the Canadian Football League before retiring from the sport in 2010. He later served as a defensive backs coach at Chanhassen High School in Minneapolis and held the role of CEO and owner of Whitaker Group, LLC.

