ESPN got ripped for screwing up their Rondale Moore tribute

ESPN was among a number of media outlets that received sharp criticism for a major error in covering the death of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore.

The network paid tribute to Moore on “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt on Saturday night, but their graphic included a notable mistake. They showed a photo of Vikings wide receiver Myles Price, not of Moore.

A CNN news article even made the same mistake, drawing further criticism.

It's crazy seeing how many outlets accidentally used a picture of Myles Price instead of Rondale Moore last night.



Yes, they both wore #4 for the Vikings but come on…

The problem is that both Moore and Price wore No. 4 for Minnesota. Moore never played in a regular season game for the Vikings due to a serious knee injury, but that is hardly an excuse for such a glaring mistake.

Moore died Saturday at the age of 25 of what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals prior to his time with Minnesota, and was also remembered for his standout college career at Purdue.