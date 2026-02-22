Jets’ free agency plan for Breece Hall has been revealed

Breece Hall wants a big payday this offseason, but the New York Jets may not be ready to accommodate that, at least not long-term.

The belief around the NFL is that the Jets will ultimately use the transition tag on Hall, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. That would allow the Jets to match any offer sheet, but would not give them draft compensation if they did not match it.

The transition tag may be a temporary move that could be withdrawn if and when Hall receives an offer sheet the Jets are not interested in matching. If he did remain on the transition tag, he would earn just shy of $12 million next season.

The Jets certainly sound hesitant to commit to Hall long-term, even though he is coming off a breakout season. He was by far the team’s most productive player on offense, tallying 1,415 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns. He was subject to trade rumors this season, though nothing ever came of them.

Hall is expecting to be paid like a top running back this offseason. The Jets appear content to essentially dare other teams to do just that.