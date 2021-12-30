Video: Frank Reich has amazing reaction to key player testing positive

With the uptick in positive COVID tests around the NFL in the last several weeks, a lot of coaches have been receiving bad news before big games. It would be a surprise if any of them handled that news better than Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich did.

NFL Films cameras filming the Colts for HBO’s “Hard Knocks In Season” series captured the moment Reich learned that All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson had tested positive and would miss the team’s upcoming game against Arizona. Reich takes the news in stride, showing remarkable calm upon being told the news.

The @Colts next-man-up attitude runs deep. A behind-the-scenes look at how they overcame missing starters last week due to COVID.#HardKnocks returns tonight 10pm on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/8MsLgSzxzM — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 29, 2021

“Love moments like this, right?” Reich says in the video. “I mean, I’m not happy about Q testing positive, but I love overcoming those things.”

This is the kind of calm and steady leadership teams look for in a head coach. At no point does the moment seem too big to Reich, nor does it appear to get him down much. He simply takes it in stride and moves on.

Reich and the Colts did overcome the adversity, as they managed a road win against the Cardinals in the game Nelson missed. Having seen this, it’s pretty easy to have faith in the Colts to hold serve against the Las Vegas Raiders even if they’re down a quarterback.