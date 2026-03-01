Report: Geno Smith is drawing widespread interest in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have not yet decided what to do with quarterback Geno Smith, but there will be a line for his services if they do move on from him.

Smith is being eyed by multiple teams as a possible short-term upgrade at the quarterback position, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Those teams believe Smith was held back by the Raiders’ offensive system last season and can still contribute.

In the same article, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests that Smith would be one of the Minnesota Vikings’ top targets if the Raiders did make the quarterback available. Part of the reason is Smith’s rather modest contract, as he is guaranteed roughly $26.5 million next season if he remains on a roster past the start of the league year.

The Raiders are expected to draft Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, which could put Smith out of a job. However, they could also opt to keep Smith as either an insurance policy or as a bridge starter until they believe Mendoza is ready to take the reins. That decision does not appear to have been made yet.

Smith was acquired by the Raiders last year in the hope he could help establish them as a contender. That did not happen, with Smith throwing for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 games. He did not exactly endear himself to the fans, either.

Smith has, however, led teams to the playoffs before, and had a decent three-year run with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Raiders. That is what the Vikings and other teams would be particularly interested in if the 35-year-old becomes available.