George Pickens took ruthless shot at Eagles fans in deleted social media comment

George Pickens played a huge role in the Dallas Cowboys’ comeback over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it appears he took a savage shot at fans of his division rival afterward.

Pickens had 9 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 24-21 Week 12 win over the Eagles at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas fell behind 21-0 in the game before scoring 24 unanswered points.

Following his team’s win, Pickens took aim at fans in Philadelphia. The star wide receiver commented on an Instagram post from rapper Gillie Da Kid, who is known for being a huge Eagles fan. The profanity was edited out by LBS.

“Weaka– Philly fans. N—as known for sandwiches,” Pickens wrote in a comment that was later deleted.

Pickens seemed to be referring to the cheesesteak sandwiches for which Philly is world famous.

Though he has not even spent a full season with the Cowboys, Pickens obviously is buying into the rivalry with the Eagles. Coming from behind to beat the defending Super Bowl champions had to have felt good for Pickens, especially with how well he played.

Pickens has shown in the past that he is not afraid to speak his mind, as he even took a shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers after they traded him to Dallas.

Pickens is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and he is having a career year at the perfect time. He has outplayed CeeDee Lamb and leads the Cowboys in most major receiving categories with 67 catches for 1,054 yards and 8 touchdowns. Fans in Dallas will love the way he went after Eagles fans, too.