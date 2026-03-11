Giants sign a 6-time Pro Bowler who played for John Harbaugh

The New York Giants are bringing in an old John Harbaugh company man.

New York has agreed to sign veteran fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency, NFL writer Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday. Schultz adds that Ricard is getting a two-year contract from the Giants that will make him the highest-paid fullback in the NFL.

Ricard, 31, began his career with Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 after going undrafted. He went on to spend nine illustrious seasons in Baltimore from there.

Widely regarded as one of the very best in the league at his position, Ricard was a six-time Pro Bowler with the Ravens. Nicknamed “Pancake Pat,” Ricard also earned three All-Pro nods during his time in Baltimore, including a First Team All-Pro selection in 2024.

But the Ravens decided to fire Harbaugh in January after 18 total seasons with them and ultimately replaced him with new head coach Jesse Minter. With Harbaugh having since taken over as head coach of the Giants, Ricard will now be following him to East Rutherford.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Ricard has also gotten snaps at defensive tackle and on special teams before. While New York has been doing a lot of downsizing so far this offseason, they have now decided to bring in a very familiar face for their new coach Harbaugh in Ricard, who will be tasked with blocking for running back Cam Skattebo.