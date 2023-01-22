Girlfriend shares great update on Peyton Hillis

Peyton Hillis’ girlfriend shared a great update on Friday regarding the status of the former NFL running back.

Hillis was hospitalized on January 5 and placed in intensive care after saving his children, who were caught in a riptide while swimming in Pensacola, Fla.

A week later, Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole said that the former running back was no longer on a ventilator, though he still had “a ways ahead of him.”

Now, on Friday, Cole said that Hillis had recovered enough to be discharged from the hospital.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable. This picture does not have anywhere near the amount of people who took such great care of him,” Cole said of the photo of her and Hillis with the hospital staff.

“To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know I told you this probably 20 times a day, but you are so incredible. You all worked like a perfected machine with each and every one of you so kind, attentive, calming and caring…

“You not only saved Peyton’s life, you made it a priority to make sure that his family and I were okay amidst your busy schedules. You all were so calming, answered every question numerous times kindly… and heck, even took care of me and made sure I was okay every night: got me hot tea for my throat, made sure I was sleeping and eating, gave me a friend to confide in… I mean, I am just in AWE. You have all became a huge family to me and I know have meant so much to all of us. I can’t express this enough when I say this, thank you for making all the difference in our lives. I’ll never be able to thank you enough!

“And a huge thank you again for all of your prayers, love and support… God heard. And He answered,” Cole wrote.

Hillis received a visit from a Hall of Fame running back while he was in the hospital. He also got great care according to his girlfriend, which helped him recover.

The 36-year-old Hillis played in the NFL from 2008-2014. He was a 7th-round pick of the Denver Broncos and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. He was the Madden cover athlete in 2011 after rushing for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns the year prior.