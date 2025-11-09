Jaxson Dart’s latest injury has the Giants ‘concerned’

The New York Giants appear concerned about the latest concussion quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered on Sunday.

Dart left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter and was later ruled out with a concussion. It marks the fourth time Dart has been evaluated for a concussion this year.

After the game, coach Brian Daboll was asked if Dart’s aggressive style might be to blame for his injuries, and if it could be an issue going forward. The coach seemed to agree with that.

“I’m not sure exactly the play that it happened. I’m just concerned for the kid,” Daboll said.

Brian Daboll was asked if the way Jaxson Dart has played is sustainable for his health:



"I'm not sure exactly the play that it happened. I'm just concerned for the kid." pic.twitter.com/VSVVZ9g1rM — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 9, 2025

The injury appeared to take place when Dart took a hard hit on a fumble. His head slammed hard against the turf as he went down.

Jaxson Dart fumble pic.twitter.com/CWnopm7J5z — Giants Nation Show (@GiantsNationPod) November 9, 2025

Dart has dealt with a few concussion checks this year. Daboll actually got fined for entering the injury tent during one of them.

The Giants love Dart because he is aggressive and willing to take hits. That is also what might make him prone to injuries, particularly concussions. The team will have to take that concern into account going forward.

Russell Wilson finished the game in place of Dart, going 3-for-7 for 45 yards.