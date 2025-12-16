Jayden Daniels addresses Commanders’ ‘disappointing’ decision

Jayden Daniels’ season is over after seven games after he reaggravated an elbow injury in a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he is not thrilled about that.

The Washington Commanders quarterback admitted he understood the team’s “disappointing” decision to shut him down for the remainder of the season. He added, however, that it only compounds his frustration after what has already been an abbreviated season.

“I don’t want to miss games at all. I have been frustrated all season missing games,” Daniels said. “I want to be out there and help my teammates as much as possible. It’s been a frustrating year at this point of the year, but you learn from it moving forward.”

Daniels has made it clear that he wants to play as long as he is healthy enough to do so. The Commanders are just 4-10, and he has already aggravated his injury once, however. There is no good reason for the franchise to put him at any further risk in what is already a lost season.

Daniels failed to follow up on his elite rookie season, thanks largely to those injuries. In seven games, he threw for 1,262 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Despite his contributions, the Commanders still only went 2-5 in his starts, the exact same record they have in games he did not play in.