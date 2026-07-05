Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jets became butt of the joke after World Cup result at MetLife Stadium

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New York Jets helmets
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets may have to cede their right to play at MetLife Stadium to a visiting nation making waves at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dark horse contender Norway punched its ticket to the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Brazil at the Jets’ home venue in East Rutherford, N.J. After 78 minutes of scoreless action, Erling Haaland broke through with back-to-back goals to secure an upset for the Norwegians.

The victory was Norway’s second at MetLife Stadium. The Scandinavian nation also beat Senegal 3-2 in the same building during the group stage.

Several fans hilariously pointed out how Norway has just as many wins at MetLife Stadium as the Jets did all of last season.

Some took it even further by pointing out that Norway has more playoff wins (1) than the Jets have ever had.

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010 — the same year MetLife Stadium first opened its doors to the football-viewing public. New York did win two playoff games that season, but both were on the road.

Norway has a chance to get one more win at MetLife Stadium. They’d need to win the entire tournament to do it, as the World Cup Final is set to be played at the venue.

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