Jets became butt of the joke after World Cup result at MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets may have to cede their right to play at MetLife Stadium to a visiting nation making waves at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dark horse contender Norway punched its ticket to the World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Brazil at the Jets’ home venue in East Rutherford, N.J. After 78 minutes of scoreless action, Erling Haaland broke through with back-to-back goals to secure an upset for the Norwegians.

The victory was Norway’s second at MetLife Stadium. The Scandinavian nation also beat Senegal 3-2 in the same building during the group stage.

Several fans hilariously pointed out how Norway has just as many wins at MetLife Stadium as the Jets did all of last season.

Wins at Met Life Stadium in the last year:



Norway – 2

New York Jets – 2 — Jared Smith (@jaredsmithbets) July 5, 2026

Norway now has as many wins at Metlife as the Jets did in 2025 — Snowman Sports (@snowman_sports) July 5, 2026

I saw a stat tonight that said with Norway’s win tonight they have matched the 2025 Jets with wins at MetLife Stadium (2) 😂 — Tyler Meinerding (@TylerMeinerding) July 6, 2026

Some took it even further by pointing out that Norway has more playoff wins (1) than the Jets have ever had.

Playoff wins at MetLife stadium over the last 15 years:



Norway: 1

Jets: 0 pic.twitter.com/t09o0wN78Q — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 5, 2026

The last time the Jets made the playoffs was in 2010 — the same year MetLife Stadium first opened its doors to the football-viewing public. New York did win two playoff games that season, but both were on the road.

Norway has a chance to get one more win at MetLife Stadium. They’d need to win the entire tournament to do it, as the World Cup Final is set to be played at the venue.