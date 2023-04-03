 Skip to main content
Jets hosting veteran run-stopper for visit

April 3, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Robert Saleh looks on

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets already have fun things happening on defense with Quinnen Williams tormenting quarterbacks and Sauce Gardner punking wide receivers. Now they could be making life difficult for opposing running backs too.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods is visiting with the New York Jets this week. Rapoport adds that the 36-year-old Woods is also taking a visit with the Cleveland Browns.

Woods spent his last three seasons in Seattle, serving as captain of their defense in 2022 before being released last month. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Woods has a reputation as a ferocious run-stopper who can physically overpower opponents in the middle of the field.

The Jets had the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense last season but were notably less impressive against the run, ranking a run-of-the-mill 16th. The former fourth-round pick Woods is a sturdy option on the front line and would add to what has already been a impressive offseason for the Jets.

