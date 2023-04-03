Jets hosting veteran run-stopper for visit

The New York Jets already have fun things happening on defense with Quinnen Williams tormenting quarterbacks and Sauce Gardner punking wide receivers. Now they could be making life difficult for opposing running backs too.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods is visiting with the New York Jets this week. Rapoport adds that the 36-year-old Woods is also taking a visit with the Cleveland Browns.

Woods spent his last three seasons in Seattle, serving as captain of their defense in 2022 before being released last month. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Woods has a reputation as a ferocious run-stopper who can physically overpower opponents in the middle of the field.

Al Woods strikes 1/2 a man, separates & controls his gap while resetting the LOS. Ends up making the tackle! #stoptherun #seahawks pic.twitter.com/Dq36rmGJrs — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 20, 2022

Al Woods would like everyone to know he’s back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/y4dhcH1Reg — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) January 1, 2023

That's one way to stop Taysom Hill: just have Al Woods wreak havoc pic.twitter.com/jcRAOb5fHs — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) October 10, 2022

The Jets had the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense last season but were notably less impressive against the run, ranking a run-of-the-mill 16th. The former fourth-round pick Woods is a sturdy option on the front line and would add to what has already been a impressive offseason for the Jets.