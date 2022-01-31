 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 31, 2022

Report: Jim Harbaugh told team he is serious about NFL return

January 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jim Harbaugh in sunglasses

Jim Harbaugh has begun the process of speaking with NFL teams about head coaching jobs, and some have wondered if he is merely trying to create leverage in contract negotiations with Michigan. It does not sound like that is the case.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend for their head coach position. He conveyed “legitimate interest” in the job during that meeting, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. The Vikings were given the impression that Harbaugh is serious about returning to the NFL.

Harbaugh was viewed as a logical choice for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they went in a different direction. There was also speculation at one point that he could wind up with the Chicago Bears, as he was drafted by them and played several seasons there. The Bears, however, hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

If Harbaugh is serious about leaving Michigan, the Vikings appear to be the favorite to land him. We know at least one other team that will want a say, but it sounds like Minnesota’s interview with Harbaugh went well.

Harbaugh, 58, had a successful stint as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. He was essentially forced out over disagreements with the front office. He reportedly has one career goal he wants to accomplish by coaching in the NFL again.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus