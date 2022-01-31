Report: Jim Harbaugh told team he is serious about NFL return

Jim Harbaugh has begun the process of speaking with NFL teams about head coaching jobs, and some have wondered if he is merely trying to create leverage in contract negotiations with Michigan. It does not sound like that is the case.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend for their head coach position. He conveyed “legitimate interest” in the job during that meeting, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports. The Vikings were given the impression that Harbaugh is serious about returning to the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings' head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minnesota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he's still considered in the mix for that job. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 31, 2022

Harbaugh was viewed as a logical choice for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they went in a different direction. There was also speculation at one point that he could wind up with the Chicago Bears, as he was drafted by them and played several seasons there. The Bears, however, hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

If Harbaugh is serious about leaving Michigan, the Vikings appear to be the favorite to land him. We know at least one other team that will want a say, but it sounds like Minnesota’s interview with Harbaugh went well.

Harbaugh, 58, had a successful stint as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. He was essentially forced out over disagreements with the front office. He reportedly has one career goal he wants to accomplish by coaching in the NFL again.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports