Jim Leonhard lands his first NFL coach job

Jim Leonhard has landed his first coaching job in the NFL.

Leonhard is expected to join the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff to coach their secondary, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

A little pregame non-Super Bowl news: Sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN that Jim Leonhard is expected to join the Denver Broncos' staff to coach the secondary. Leonhard is a former NFL DB who's well regarded in coaching circles and has been talking to several NFL and college teams — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 11, 2024

Leonhard, 41, was a three-time All-American as a safety at Wisconsin in college. He later played in the NFL from 2005-2014. He had 431 tackles and 14 interceptions over his NFL career.

Leonhard began his coaching career in 2016 at his alma mater. Leonhard ascended to the Badgers’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and even was their interim head coach in 2022 before leaving after Luke Fickell was hired. Leonhard spent last season as an analyst for Illinois. Now it looks like he’ll be coaching in the NFL for the first time in his coaching career.