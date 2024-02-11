 Skip to main content
Jim Leonhard lands his first NFL coach job

February 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jim Leonhard in a hat

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shown before their game against Illinois State Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Photo Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Leonhard has landed his first coaching job in the NFL.

Leonhard is expected to join the Denver Broncos’ coaching staff to coach their secondary, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Leonhard, 41, was a three-time All-American as a safety at Wisconsin in college. He later played in the NFL from 2005-2014. He had 431 tackles and 14 interceptions over his NFL career.

Leonhard began his coaching career in 2016 at his alma mater. Leonhard ascended to the Badgers’ defensive coordinator in 2017 and even was their interim head coach in 2022 before leaving after Luke Fickell was hired. Leonhard spent last season as an analyst for Illinois. Now it looks like he’ll be coaching in the NFL for the first time in his coaching career.

